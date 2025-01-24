Can Rams Win NFC West in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams brought in their fourth NFC West championship in 20 years in 2024-25 after a hardly fought climb from the bottom back to the top. Now that all NFC West competitors are eliminated from the playoffs, who is most likely to bring in the divisional title in 2025?
Lets start with the Rams. The Rams still possess quarterback Matthew Stafford, veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and many young studs on their defensive line. Head coach Sean McVay has elevated this Rams squad to new heights since taking the reigns.
Getting about a play away from punching their ticket to playing in the NFC Championship game, the Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. There are a lot of areas the Rams should address when they look towards the future, especially as their team begins to age.
That being said, their championship window may look more foggy than it did a few seasons ago, especially with the stiff competition the division holds. If the Rams can hold onto its star production players and stay healthy for a full season, they have a strong chance as getting their hands raised in victory in the division again.
The San Fransisco 49ers should not be overlooked for next season. After a disappointing year, which resulted in them missing the playoffs, the 49ers seem to still have the pieces of a playoff caliber team.
While injuries kicked the 49ers while they were down, 2025 seems less likely for them to have a repeat season. Possessing strong players in George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and added depth at the running back position, Rams fans should keep a close eye on San Fransisco for 2025.
The Seattle Seahawks finished their 2024-25 campaign with the same 10-7 record as the Rams are are very likely to be a thorn in the back for Los Angeles once again in 2025. Obtaining a better winning record at home for the Seahawks may be exactly what they need to take over the division.
Having one of the better road records, opponents feared when Seattle would come into their home territory. Finishing the season with seven road wins and one loss, the Seahawks made the road their home for the season.
The key for Seattle to be competitive in 2025 will be if veteran quarterback Geno Smith can hold it together for one more season. A full and healthy season of Kenneth Walker at running back, and a similar season for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could easily give Seattle the push they need to win the division.
The biggest wild card in the division is the Arizona Cardinals. Having won the NFC West division three times in the past 20 years, the Cardinals have not been division champions since 2015. A team that started off hot quickly let the pressure get to them as they finished 8-9 after late losing streaks ended their divisional hopes.
Utilizing their receiving game more in 2025 could aid the Cardinals more and also compliment their star running back James Conner. The Cardinals allowed 22.3 points on average in their 17 game season, which would need to vastly improve since their offense averagely scored 23.5, not giving them much breathing room.
2025 could shake up the NFC West division, but each team has their claims to potentially getting into the playoffs through either winning the division, or becoming a major threat as a division and earn multiple spots in the playoffs next season.
