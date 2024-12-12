Can the Rams Take Advantage of Clear Path to the Playoffs?
With a win on Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams path to the playoffs will be one step closer. The Rams will play against the 49ers tonight. The matchup is expected to be a battle to the end. Whenever these two teams play it is always a making of an instant classic.
Both teams need to win this game to make their playoff push more likely.
The Rams will travel north on a short week against a good time. The 49ers are not having their best seasons, but they came out ready to play. The Rams cannot afford to start slow and need to get the offense going right out of the gate.
"It is crazy to think, Week 13 and 14 we finally get a Rams offensive line that they intended to have on the field," said former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on "What the Football." "It has been all year long someone has been banged up or not been available to them. And you lost Cooper and Puka Nacua at different parts of the season. It is great to see them have their group be able to go out put a game plan together with everybody they expect to be out there on the field and go execute."
"There is a good window right now. They have a clear window if they can win on Thursday Night in San Francisco for an opportunity to get into the playoffs and beat Seattle in Week 18 and win the division. I mean you look at it with really Arizona losing to Seattle Sunday, now you created a scenario where the Rams beat Seattle the first time. If you look at it they beat San Francisco this week, they go to New York, and then play at home against the Cardinals. That game in Week 18 for Seattle because of losing to the Rams the first time, is probably going to be a game they have to win to win this division. In the Rams case, it is a clear path. And that is really this time of the year. Not everyone has a clear path and to have one and go all we got to go do is put it together for four weeks and we can win this division. You got to feel excited about that if you are in the Rams locker room."
