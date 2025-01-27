REPORT: The Future of Matthew Stafford May Come Down to Contract Renegotiations
The future of the quarterback position for the Los Angeles Rams remains a mystery. While Matthew Stafford did say he still has football in him, he is taking time to evaluate his future and while the veteran gunslinger deserves time away to make a decision, Sean McVay has expressed that he'd like to know where Stafford stood sooner rather than later.
According to a recent report by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Stafford's decision could be swayed by contract renegotiations between player and the team.
Stafford signed an extension with the team right after their victory in Super Bowl LVI that would tie him to the team until 2026. During the 2024 offseason, the Rams ended talks of a potential training camp holdout by Stafford through redoing his deal, giving him more guaranteed money in 2024 and increasing his roster bonus in 2025.
However, Rapoport says Stafford has no guaranteed money for the 2025 season worked into his contract and if he is to return to the Rams, that amount will have to be worked out.
While money is not the biggest factor in determining his future, the Rams could show how much they want him back by offering him more guaranteed money from the start than Stafford expects, essentially ending negotiations before they begin. The move would help Stafford make a decision within the Rams timeline, the team would put the ball in his court and all of the pressure would be off of them.
The move would change up their financial situation in ways they may not like or be willing to tolerate, especially if the team has plans to go after Tee Higgins if the Bengals wide receiver hits free agency.
If Stafford does not make an answer in a timely manor, the Rams may make a move for a priority backup that could operate as the starter if needed. While there's several names floating around, expect Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold and John Wolford to be at the top of the Rams list.
All three men are free agents. Garoppolo was the Rams backup in 2024, impressing many in his start against Seattle, Darnold had a career year with former Rams OC Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota and Darnold did play his collegiate career at USC and Wolford is a former Rams backup who did start a playoff game for the team.
Carson Wentz may be added to the list but is an unlikely candidate at this time.
