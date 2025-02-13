Chiefs' Kelce Could Retire, Paving Way For Potential Kupp Acquisition
It is widely believed that legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could announce his retirement this offseason. While the future Hall of Famer ponders saying goodbye to football, his move could have a ripple effect across the entire organization
Kelce's legacy is set but for the Chiefs, they're still going to have to put a proper football product on the field in 2025.
Recently rumors have been swirling about what direction the team will take to rebuild their offensive arsenal after a poor showing in Super Bowl LIX. While the team and GM Brent Veach have a lot of decisions to make, especially with under 20 million dollars in avalible cap space, Kelce's move could free up enough money for a shocking move.
Kelce was set to have a 19.8 million dollar cap hit next season. If he retires, Kansas City could have upwards over 30 million to spend on free agents. Since they'll be drafting towards the back of the first round, the Chiefs' bill to sign their draft class shouldn't cost as much.
The Chiefs also have four selections through the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. Thus they have more than enough capital to trade for Rams WR Cooper Kupp. Kupp would be a perfect addition to their offense as his ability to diagnose coverages and find open pockets of space pair perfectly with Patrick Mahomes' run-and-gun style.
The Rams are already willing to eat up a portion of Kupp's contract in order to facilitate a move and Kupp would likely be willing to join the Chiefs as they are a clear contender for the Super Bowl. While the Rams may be hesitent to pull the trigger considering if they make the Super Bowl next season, history suggests that Kansas City has a 50/50 shot of being the team they would face, the fact they're in the AFC also helps.
The Chiefs need a veteran pass catcher that fits their style and will allow Xavier Worthy to play an extended role in the offense. The Rams need draft picks. The Chiefs now have the means and money to facilitate the move, the only question is will Kupp and the Rams agree.
