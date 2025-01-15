Chris Shula's Huge Success with Rams Young Defense Continues
The Los Angeles Rams look to be the team to beat in the playoffs after the performance put up against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Wild Card Round. Purely a dominant performance by the young Rams defense, defensive coordinator Chris Shula was given multiple reasons to smile.
2024 was Shula's first season as the defensive coordinator for the Rams, but not his first with the franchise. In eight seasons with Los Angeles, Shula has blossomed into his new role. With concerns entering the season surrounding the Rams young defense, all nay sayers were surely quieted in the dominant victory.
Shula's smart play calls on defense led the Rams to tie a playoff record in quarterback sacks with nine in the game against Sam Darnold. From the get-go, the Rams defense didn't veer off course once and kept their foot on the pedal against Minnesota's offense.
Generating a season high 22 pressures in the game, the Rams defense was the concerning aspect of their game going into the playoffs. It is now safe to say that the motivation for LA is there, whether that be eliminating the Vikings or doing it for the Los Angeles community, Shula's defense looked unbeatable.
Turning their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, the Rams defense will surely be tested once more given the powerhouse offense the Eagles possess. The Rams defenders have no fear, especially going out and performing the way they did under Shula's leadership.
"I thought Chris (Shula) and the defensive coaches did an excellent job of creating an understanding of the intent, why we're doing it, and then being able to get it done, get to them at the right times, and then the execution to come to life, there's nothing better than that," head coach Sean McVay said.
In what looked to be concerning in the beginning of the season, the Rams defense stepped up on the teams winning ways to propel them to where they are now. The narrative for the Rams this season has been surrounded around their health, and given both the offense and defense are both healthier than they were to begin the season, Los Angeles may keep plowing their way through competition.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE