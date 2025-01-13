BREAKING: Rams Taking Over Cardinals' Stadium
After the NFL announced that the Rams home playoff game would be moved to Arizona, there was a period of confusion regarding how a franchise was expected to send its entire operation to a different state in 48 hours.
When the announcement was made, Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwell was a man who played no factor nor bore any responsibility for what the Rams would have to overcome in order to play. However, it's never been the style of the Bidwells to sit on the sidelines. Michael's legendary father Bill was a known philanthropist who would often make donations to charitable causes without recognition, just the way he wanted it.
So it was no surprise to hear Michael was ready to help his NFC West rival not only make the journey but also ensure the Cardinals facility would feel like home for Los Angeles. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Bidwell and his organization did the following...
- They've scrambled to get enough paint in Rams colors -- Blue PMS 2736 and Yellow PMS 109 -- for the field and end zone. To that end, 200 gallons were driven from a factory in Leland, Mississippi to Arizona, all of 1,500 miles, which arrived Saturday. The playoff-themed stencils were shipped from Los Angeles.
- On a few days notice, the team ordered enough food to feed 60,000, and they now have normal, game-day quantities. That means 10,000 hot dogs, 3,000 hamburgers, 4,500 orders of chicken tenders, 5,500 individual pizzas, 3,500 pounds of corn kernels for popcorn, 1,200 pounds of prime rib and 800 pounds of beef tenderloin.
- The Cardinals sent two Boeing 777 planes to pick up the Rams, staff and their families, which included 300 humans and eight pets. They used Gridiron Air, a company Bidwill founded, to make it happen. "It was good we could do it on such short notice," Bidwill said.
- All the Rams equipment that was trucked to Phoenix arrived at the facility at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Cardinals support staff worked with the Rams until 3:30 a.m. to set it up and be ready for meetings. In addition, the Cardinals cleared out 74 total lockers so the Rams had space. For instance, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s locker is now Puka Nacua's locker.
- Ticket sales have been through the roof, as 52,000 tickets sold in two hours and, by the end of that first day, it was completely sold out. More than 90 suites were sold, as was all luxury seating.
- The team got commitments from over 3,500 gameday workers, an incredible number on short notice. The stadium game entertainment staff has been working around clock to prep all videoboard content and digital assets from SoFi Stadium and bring them to State Farm Stadium. It will look like a Rams home game.
- The Cardinals produced thousands of media and staff credentials to fit into their system.
Ensuring his father's legacy lives on through not only his organization but through the people carrying his last name, Michael Bidwell's actions have been subjected to the unwanted but very much deserved praise of the public. While Bidwell appreciates the appreciation, he prefers to remain behind the scenes. Despite his soft-natured personality, his actions have earned him a special place in the hearts of Rams fans everywhere.
Bidwell has publicly ensured his facility will be available for as long as the Rams need it. "They're more than welcome to stay." As a family man, Bidwell knows how important it is for the Rams and their families to feel safe and secure in such trying times.
Despite their intense rivalry, there are some things that are bigger than football and for a man just acting like his dad, his actions are simply another day at work. The Rams will play the Vikings at State Farm Stadium on Monday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE