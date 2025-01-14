Comparing DROY Campaigns: Rams' Jared Verse Stands Atop the Competition
With the 19th pick in the 2024 draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Jared Verse out of Florida State. Verse has given the Rams return on investment big time as he has been impactful from the start in helping to shore up that defensive line.
The Rams are now in the post-season, which means that Verse's rookie campaign is still ongoing, but his regular season stats to start his career have been promising. He had 4.5 sacks, 36 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles.
Most have Verse as the favorite to win this year's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, and deservedly so. I believe he has been the best defensive rookie to come out of this year's draft class. However, how strong is his case for DROY when put in comparison to his peers?
His biggest competition for the award is Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell was the favorite for most of the season until the Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders in week 16, which decreased his stock.
To be fair to the Eagles, they drafted a star-studded defensive duo in Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, another corner. Both of their rookies have been impressive in coverage but they can't split the award.
The Los Angeles Rams have taken care of the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. This means that they'll be traveling to Philadelphia for the divisional round, it'll be fun to monitor which rookies make the most for their team defensively.
The only other rookie with real traction in the DROY race is Miami Dolphin linebacker Chop Robinson. He has more sacks than Verse with 6 but less solo tackles with 16.
The biggest difference between these two linebackers is the pressure rate. According to PFFJared Verse has 77 QB pressures, which ranks 4th among all players in his position. In comparison to Robinson's 56 QB pressures, it's clear who is better in the trenches.
Jared Verse had an excellent showing in the Wild Card Round, returning a fumble for a 57-yard touchdown. This was certainly an exclamation point on a special season for the rookie, his career trajectory is only up from here.
So, while other candidates had very solid seasons for their respective franchises, their campaigns pale in comparison to the special season that Verse had with the Rams. He's the betting favorite for a reason, and it's only a matter of time until he takes home the award.
