"For LA!": Social Media Reacts to Rams Walloping Vikings in Wild Card Game
The Los Angeles Rams hit the road Arizona to host the Minnesota Vikings for the final Wild Card game of the first round of the NFL playoffs. The crowd was mixed all game long as both teams fans traveled well to support their club. Those who couldn't attend, were very vocal on social media all game long.
The Rams put together a fast paced, energy filled drive to start off the night, which resulted in a Rams touchdown to take the early lead of the ball game. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was perfect in the drive, completing six of six throws to get his team up before giving the chance for the Vikings to settle in.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who was playing the first playoff game of his career, had to run through the young Rams defense early. After going three and out, the Rams had the Vikings number early on. Perhaps the Rams defense was watching the Detroit Lions game plan to take down Darnold early?
The Vikings got saved by an unnecessary roughness call on LA to push them out of a chance to make it a two possession game, but the Rams would be close enough to drain a field goal, pushing their lead to 10-0. The Vikings looked to respond.
The first quarter ended with Rams fans rejoicing about the performance, as Vikings fans started to bite their fingernails nervously. Darnold was sacked twice in the first quarter as the Rams defensive core came to play. Lucky for the Vikings, they started their second quarter off on the right foot, putting three up on the board to cut the Rams lead to 10-3.
The Vikings defense did indeed step up, but the Rams got bailed out by Stafford throwing the ball with forward progress before fumbling, erasing the touchdown return from Minnesota. Lucky for Minnesota, they were able to force the Rams to punt the ball away.
An interception for the Vikings responded by a punt by the Rams, both teams hit a stalemate. In what had the chance to be a high scoring game, penalties plagued both squads. Sloppy plays from both team showcase how big of lights they are playing under.
More sloppy plays happened before the end of the second half, but none as big as the fumbled returned for a Rams touchdown, pushing the lead to 17-3 after a successful field goal attempt. Though not in their hometown, there was energy in Arizona for those in LA.
The Rams defense were relentless against Darnold, sacking him six times before the end of the first half. Justin Jefferson did his part in moving the football down the field, throwing his body to the wind by any means necessary to get back in the game.
Pushing their lead to 21 after another touchdown and successful field goal, the Rams went into halftime holding a 24-3 lead.
The start of the second half did not get easier for Sam Darnold and the Vikings. After Darnold threw behind one of his receivers, fans continued to push the narrative that the lights have become too bright for Darnold leading the Viking ship.
For the Vikings to survive, they would need to put together some of the best football played all season. Down multiple possessions, the game still had life. Unlucky though for Minnesota, the Rams looked to be locked in. Kicking another field goal, the Rams pushed the lead to 27-3.
The Vikings put together a six play, 62-yard touchdown for their first of the night in the third quarter. However, the two point play backfired, as the Rams defense kept the pressure. 27-9 as the Rams got the ball back, and didn't do much, having to punt the ball away.
Heading to the fourth quarter, the Vikings would keep the ball and start at their own 15-yard line.
Still searching for the big throw, the Vikings needed to string together a few big plays. The Rams wouldn't let that happen, yet the Vikings kept inching closer to the end zone. Stalling once more in a big moment, Darnold got sacked for the seventh time in the game, seemingly ending any momentum they had at coming back.
The Rams would go about their business in the form of running the football, as they looked to lock down the game. Kyren Williams got his time with the football, rushing the majority of the way for LA. Going into the 2-Minute Warning, the Rams looked to seal the deal and move on to a date with Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams defense looked to break the all time playoff sack record, dropping Darnold nine different times throughout the game. Though the record is 16, these young Rams proved that their defense is not one to mess with.
Securing their spot in the NFC Divisional Round, the Rams did it for LA.
FINAL: Rams 27, Vikings 9.
