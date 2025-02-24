Could Rams Look to Move QB Matthew Stafford to the AFC?
It still seems unlikely that quarterback Matthew Stafford could be traded this offseason after a productive 2024-25 season. However, his contract situation and the fact that the Los Angeles Rams front office has allowed him to put together the framework for a potential contract means Stafford playing for a different team next season is not entirely out of the question.
Stafford and the Rams still have plenty of time to work out a deal, and both sides desire to do so. However, Stafford's contract poses a massive problem for the Rams, heightening the chances that Los Angeles could trade Stafford this offseason. If that were to happen, Los Angeles would have more than a few things to consider before completing a trade.
Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports recently released his list of the top five best fits for Stafford in a potential trade. He listed the Indianapolis Colts as a team that could try to swing a trade for the veteran quarterback, as they could surround Stafford with talent on both sides of the ball and play in a weak division.
"[Colts] GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen earned a one-year reprieve from Colts owner Jim Irsay. However, Steichen fired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, replacing him with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, which means Steichen and Ballard could be next on the chopping block," Williams said.
"The Colts are in win-now mode. And while young quarterback Anthony Richardson has had his moments, he's been inconsistent at best on the field, posting an 8-7 record and 67.8 career passer rating with 11 career touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Stafford gives the Colts a clear upgrade at quarterback in a winnable division in the AFC South, while the Rams get the Texas native out of the NFC. Indy owns the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft."
If the Rams were to move on from Stafford, they would be wise to ship him to a team in the AFC, all but ensuring their decision to trade him would not back to bite them unless the unlikely event of them and Stafford's future team face each other in the Super Bowl sometime before Stafford retires. However, Los Angeles must ensure they get the most possible return for one of the most prized trade targets this offseason, even if it means trading Stafford to another team in the NFC.
