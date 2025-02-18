Insider Thinks Rams' Stafford Could Fit Perfectly with Another Storied Franchise
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason will be dominated by quarterback Matthew Stafford's uncertain future as the Rams and Stafford negotiate a new contract.
Although both sides want to make things work, that may be easier said than done, as a new Stafford contract could cost the team more, taking away from the team they could put around Stafford. Or, a new Stafford contract could cost them less, meaning Stafford takes a pay cut. Both options have pros and cons, and the cons could make both sides decide to part ways.
Stafford fits well in Los Angeles with head coach Sean McVay. However, there are several teams and organizations that Stafford would fit in nicely with. As the Rams and Stafford reportedly continue to struggle to agree on contract terms, Stafford's possibility of playing elsewhere continues to grow. The veteran quarterback could be a trade option for several teams searching for a quality veteran quarterback. Still, one NFL insider believes one team could use Stafford's services more than any other.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that the Pittsburgh Steelers are perfectly set up to accept the services of an older, talented veteran quarterback who simply needs the right pieces around them to be successful. Stafford undoubtedly fits that criteria.
"The Steelers, to me, remain the most attractive destination for an older veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or [Aaron] Rodgers, given how many pieces are already in place, the history of the franchise, and the presence of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith," Breer said.
"As for whether or not Stafford will be available? I know some folks close to him think that he ultimately wants to remain in Los Angeles and play for Sean McVay. We’ll see if the Rams can work out the contract part of this, which will determine what’s next."
Los Angeles must find a contract that works well for both sides or take a hard look at potential replacements for Stafford if the two sides cannot agree to terms. Throughout the process, the Rams must not underestimate how hard it is to find a quality quarterback in the NFL. Stafford may not be what he once was, but he is still one of the best in the league. Of all people, McVay likely understands the value of having Stafford in the huddle.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.