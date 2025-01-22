BREAKING: Could Rams' Bitter Rivals 49ers Lose Expected DC to Jaguars?
In a shocking turn of events, the favorite for the Jacksonville Jaguars job Liam Coen has returned to Tampa Bay as their offensive coordinator after negotiations fell through and the Buccaneers offered Coen more money.
Speaking to Jacksonville Jaguars Insider on SI John Shipley, he informed me that Robert Saleh has been scheduled for a second interview and he is the now considered one of the favorites for the job. With a shrinking coaching pool, the Jaguars are making it a priority to potentially seal the deal with the former head coach of the New York Jets. Saleh was the Jaguars linebackers coach from 2014-2016, flaming the interest.
If the deal goes through, the Los Angeles Rams arch rival San Francisco 49ers could have their early offseason plans derailed. It was expected that if Saleh did not receive a head coaching job, he would return to the 49ers as their defensive coordinator. Saleh previously served in that role from 2017-2020.
If Saleh does not return, his once feared defense not only would not be in the same division as the Rams, his defense wouldn't be in the same conference. To add insult to injury, had Coen accepted the job, a job that would give Coen more power, more money and more notoriety, Saleh was not expected to be hired anywhere else.
The Coen job was happening until former 49ers General Manager and most hated man in the NFL Trent Baalke ruined the negotiations. He was then, in an unprecedented move, removed as the Jaguars general manager in what the team said is a mutual decision. Due to the dysfunction, the Jaguars are desperate to make a move and their owner Shad Khan is running operations without impunity.
If the 49ers need to go in another direction, the list of candidates are not great. Former Rams DC and Chargers HC Brandon Staley is the associate head coach for the 49ers and he could take the position.
If they have to do an outside hire, many coaches are going to be weary of the job after 49ers head coach fired Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen from the position after one year stints in back-to-back years. Another crushing blow in what could be the wildest series of offseason moves in recent memory.
