Could Rams be the Next Destination for Texans Star WR?
The Los Angeles Rams have many questions about their quarterback and receiver in the 2025 off-season. They could opt to stay with the core they've had for years and hope that Cooper Kupp can revert to his days of winning the triple crown in receiving.
However, the Rams as an organization could understand that they are in the waning years of both their stars and opt to go cheaper and younger. The Rams' two biggest contracts are those of Matthew Stafford and Kupp. If the Rams are serious about prolonged success, they should be looking to move off both.
I don't think Stafford could fetch much on the trade market, so I'd ride it out with him until he decides to retire. Kupp has a couple of years left on his deal, and he could be that missing piece a team needs to take them over the top.
At least, that's what other teams can convince themselves of. Kupp is still a very productive WR; the Rams make this choice knowing that. Yet, other players in free agency could provide similar production as him for a much lower price.
Mason Cameron at PFF recently released an article talking about star-free agents and their best potential landing spots. The Rams were listed twice as two ideal landing spots for two-star WRs past their prime. The first player that Cameron suggests is Stefon Diggs.
I think Diggs makes a lot of sense in Sean McVay's offense and can be very productive. He suffered an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season, but there were still flashes of his talent in his short time in Houston. Diggs and Kupp are the same age, but Diggs could play on a much cheaper contract.
If the Rams are worried about the injury he just suffered, they could offer him a one-year contract and see how it goes without risking too much. Another player that is in the same situation is Keenan Allen. He's a free agent WR who is certainly old but has shown that he can be productive for much cheaper than Kupp.
Kupp put up six touchdowns and 710 yards in 2024. These numbers are similar for Allen and Diggs, as would have been if he played a whole season. I think Kupp should also be allowed to retire with the team, but the NFL is a business, and the Rams could save a lot of money and use it elsewhere.
