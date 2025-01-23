Should the Rams Trade Cooper Kupp?
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed Cooper Kupp's excellent play and consistency on the field for many years. He has been on the team since 2017 and won Super Bowl MVP when they won it in 2022. Due to LA's slow start, his name was mentioned in trade rumors earlier in the season.
Of course, they decided not to trade him, and it paid off for them in a big way. He was a big contributor to their second-half comeback down the stretch of the season, alongside players like Matthew Stafford.
Now that their season is over, should the Rams look to trade away their aging star? His current contract runs through 2026, and if they trade him before March, it could save them some money. I don't think they will, and Torry Holt agrees with me.
Holt was a receiver who played in the NFL for 11 years, most of them for the St. Louis Rams. His total career stats are 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns; he was a crucial part of the Greatest Show on Turf Rams. He has been a HOF finalist for 6 years in a row. Recently, Ian Rapoport interviewed him and asked about how he felt regarding the Kupp situation.
Holt expressed that he hopes Kupp retires a Ram and that they don't trade him. "Kupp comes in every day and works his butt off and handles himself in the correct way, encourages his teammates...I think he deserves it. I think he epitomizes what it means to be a Los Angeles Ram"
Very high praise from an NFL legend who hopes to enter the HOF when the honors are announced on Thursday, Feb. 6th. I think it's in the Ram's best interest to hold onto Kupp and hope that he retires with the team. Nobody knows what his production is gonna look like when this contract is up.
However, I believe they owe it to Kupp, and I find it unlikely they would trade someone who has done so much for LA away. He is still a valuable asset in the passing game, and can still mentor younger players like Puka Nacua or Jordan Whittington.
They have a lot of impactful players on rookie deals, so they won't have to worry about too many contract extensions for the moment. The Rams should look to play out his contract and hope that by the end of it, Kupp retires as a Ram for life.