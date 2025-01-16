Could Rams Make Shocking DC Hire if Chris Shula Receives HC Job?
One of the best defensive minds in all of football, Todd Bowles has won three Super Bowls in his life -- capturing football's ultimate prize from three different perspectives.
His first came as a player with Washington in 1988, his second came as an executive with Green Bay in 1997 and his third came as Buccaneers defensive coordinator, shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.
Despite his extended success and his three NFC South titles in three years as Tampa Bay's head coach, many fans have called for his firing, feeling that Bowles does not have the ability to take the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl after their home playoff loss to Washington.
After another excellent year for Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers OC Liam Coen has established himself as a top name in the NFL as the young coordinator put his tough 2022 season with the Rams behind him, developing an offensive attack that saw Mike Evans once again achieve a 1,000 yard season while rookie Bucky Irving rushed for over 1,100 yards. Many Buccaneers fans want Coen to be their head coach and fear he may leave for another job.
There are confirmed reports supporting those fears as Coen is a key figure in the Jaguars' search for a new head coach. How big of a priority will be determined, especially since this would be the Jaguars' third head coaching hire under GM Trent Baalke and Baalke's sixth overall so how much of a role owner Shad Khan will play, and how will that influence the Jaguars' decision remains to be seen.
Those fears are intensified when you remember that the Buccaneers division rival Carolina Panthers hired former Tampa Bay OC Dave Canales last offseason and in one year, he has turned around the worst franchise in football and has given new life to Bryce Young's career.
One man who could also be getting a head coaching job is Chris Shula. Shula's defense showed up and showed out on Monday night, strengthening his candidacy claims. An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated last week that Shula is a rising star and "it's not a matter of if he gets a head coaching job, it's simply a question of when."
If Shula moves on and Tampa fires Bowles for Coen, the Rams could sweep in and acquire his services as defensive coordinator. Both men are connected through Coen as he served as offensive coordinator on McVay's and Bowles' staff and both men are on the NFL's competition committee.
If Bowles wants another head coaching shot, McVay is his best chance as he already helped Raheem Morris secure his second head coaching gig after three years as Rams defensive coordinator and for McVay, Bowles is an established coordinator who often gets the most out of his players compared to his coaching counterparts.
In a league that always changing, it is never a bad idea to have replacements lined up, especially for priority positions.
