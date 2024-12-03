Could This Be the End of the Road for Rams' Garoppolo?
Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, the Los Angeles Rams feel they are more than prepared at the quarterback position behind Stafford on the depth chart.
Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has waited quietly for a chance that may never come. Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his feelings on Garoppolo.
“I love Jimmy,” McVay said. “I love being around him. I love what I've seen from him. You guys have heard me talk about the opportunities that he's had in these practice settings to show his stuff. I've been a fan of Jimmy's for a long time, whether it's competing against him, watching him from afar, and then you get to know him a little bit better. As far as those types of things, like you said, we're in the moment.
“I love working with Jimmy. I'm grateful to be here with him right now, and obviously, we love Matthew doing his thing and leading our team. I'm focused on this team and doing as good a job as I can one day at a time. Would you like to continue to work with him? Yeah, of course. I definitely would say that. I'm enjoying working with him right now, maximizing those opportunities, and then we'll have a little bit of clarity as we get through this. We're going to take it a day at a time, try to be the best we can for this week and our week of preparation for the Buffalo Bills."
Garoppolo has not registered any stats for the season. It is no fault of his own, as quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken 100 percent of the team's regular-season snaps this season.
McVay hopes Garoppolo takes advantage of the practice repetitions he receives to improve as a quarterback. After many years in the spotlight as the starting quarterback with other teams around the league, Garoppolo has taken nicely to his role in Los Angeles.
“I think you can just maximize the ‘ops’ that you're given to continue to sharpen your skills, to be able to look at what a great player like Matthew does,” McVay said. “How does he go about the weekly rhythm and his preparation? Jimmy has played at a high level in this league for a long time. He has his rhythm and routine.
“I think [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone does a great job of being able to get both Jimmy and Stetson [Bennett] up to speed on what we're trying to do because Matthew takes all those reps. I've been really impressed with just the consistency at which Jimmy comes into the building, the way that he interacts and acts, responds to his teammates in those types of interactions, the way he elevates people around him, and the way that he's able to communicate with the coaches. He’s really been a joy to be around.”
