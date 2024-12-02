Rams' Path to the Playoffs Became a Little Clearer
The Los Angeles Rams secured a desperately needed win against the New Orleans Saints. The win moves the Rams to 6-6 on the season and within striking distance of first place in the division.
The Rams have lost multiple winnable games over the last few weeks, which has left them little room for error in the coming weeks. Los Angeles is in a problematic situation over the next few weeks as one loss could be the difference between making the postseason and not making it.
Still, many games remain on the schedule, which will allow the Rams a chance to gain ground in the division race. However, the Rams must continue to win games down the stretch if they hope to eventually win the NFC West.
Jack McKessy of USA TODAY recently reviewed the state of the NFC West after Week 13’s games. The Seahawks' and Rams' wins, and the Cardinals’ loss on Sunday, shook up the division's standings.
"The Rams have played one game against each team in the NFC West. The Cardinals are the only team they haven't defeated,” McKessy said.
"Los Angeles will play three divisional games over the final five weeks of the season. Wins over the Seahawks and 49ers would give the Rams the head-to-head tiebreakers, and a victory over Arizona would force a divisional record tiebreaker."
"Losses to Seattle and/or San Francisco would split the Rams' head-to-head meetings with each team and leave those tiebreakers to be determined by divisional record."
The Rams have multiple games remaining against teams that in the NFC West, while every game will matter, their matchups against their division rivals will determine the season. Los Angeles entered the season with high hopes and will have a chance to deliver over the next few weeks.
Los Angeles has five games remaining, but three of those five games are against teams within the division. Luckily for the Rams, two of those three games will be at home, which could help swing the game in their favor.
That is if the Rams can get past their recent string of poor performances at home.
