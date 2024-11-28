REPORT: Bold Prediction for the Rams' Final Six Games
The Los Angeles Rams have had a couple of rough games over the last three weeks. They have lost two of their previous three games, both at home.
While one of the losses was to a better team, the Philadelphia Eagles, they also lost a game they could have won against the Miami Dolphins. Both losses have negatively impacted their chances of making the playoffs.
The Rams had a chance to take over first place in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals’ loss on Sunday. However, the Rams’ loss to the Eagles negated the Cardinals’ loss earlier in the day.
Luckily for the Rams, other teams in the NFC West have failed to take a firm grip over the division lead, leaving the door open for the Rams to still win the division over the season’s final six games.
NFL expert Rich Eisen recently shared his thoughts on the Rams’ final six games of the season on his show. He predicts the Rams will shake off the two games they lost in the last three games and secure a playoff berth.
Starting with this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Eisen thinks the Rams will go on a run over the final few weeks of the season.
“I think the Rams win this week at New Orleans, I think they lose at home against Buffalo, and I think they win out,” Eisen said. “I think they win out, starting with a big win in San Francisco. They take care of the [New York] Jets in New York, and they win both games against divisional rivals at home.”
“They are 10-7, they win the West, and they’re the team that you don’t want to face in the playoffs. They make the playoffs, I think they win the West and I can’t believe I’m saying that coming off of what I just saw against the Eagles.”
Eisen elaborated on one of his primary concerns for the Rams' playoff hopes, saying he is “concerned about their O-line” but he loves the way the pass rush looks."
Eisen continued, saying the Rams "can put pressure on the quarterback and if they do that, the back end can survive."
