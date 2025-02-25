Could Vikings Trade the House for Rams' Stafford?
The Rams may be committed to re-signing Matthew Stafford currently but the reality is that if Stafford doesn't come down from his current contratural expectations, the Rams are more than willing to part ways with their Super Bowl Winning quarterback.
In that scenario, the Minnesota Vikings, arguably the best team in the NFL last season may be willing to trade their first round pick plus additional picks for Stafford.
The Vikings would want Stafford for several different reasons. They are one of the few teams that has the cap space for him, Stafford's career timeline pairs up with a succession plan for J.J. McCarthy and if the Vikings had a more poised QB, they likely finish the regular season with one loss instead of three.
Minnesota does not care about first round picks. They haven't under the tenure of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Most of the first round picks used by Adofo-Mensah were used or traded for players who have not worked out yet, excluding Jordan Addison.
The Vikings have a strong defensive front seven and while they are replacing players, the scheme has been proven effective time and time again.
Stafford himself worked with Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell in the past as both men won Super Bowl LVI as members of the Rams. O'Connell was Stafford's OC during his first season with the franchise and O'Connell played a massive role in helping Cooper Kupp achieve the Triple Crown and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.
In Minnesota, Stafford would walk into a familiar offense with the best wide reciever in football Justin Jefferson at his disposal. Jefferson is a Triple Crown winner waiting to happen, only stalled by poor or average QB play. Stafford would also have Addison, his old tight end in Detroit T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones supplementing him.
The only reason the Vikings lost three games during the regular season is due to Sam Darnold. Darnold could not make the critical throw at the critical times. Stafford can.
While Kevin O'Connell's future in Minnesota is secure, Adofo-Mensah's outrageouly poor draft performances could put him on the hot seat if the Vikings suffer another losing season following a season he went to the playoffs.
If the Vikings have a shot at Stafford, believe they'll be gunning after him. The Rams could walk away with a haul if their willing to do buisness in the NFC.
