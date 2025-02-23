The Rams and the Media Need to Get Real About Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold had a fantastic 2024 and was deserving of every accolade and complement given to him. Darnold is a case of when a player is given proper coaching and supplemented with talent on the field, they can succeed and produce unexpected results.
As such, Darnold has had his name associated with the Rams as the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season if Matthew Stafford departs. While Darnold is deserving of an opportunity, their needs to be a proper fit and that fit is not located in Los Angeles.
Darnold is one of the top 20 best passers of the football in the world. The unfortunate thing is that only one quarterback gets to start and win a Super Bowl every season. That quarterback needs to perform well in high pressure situations and Darnold does not do that.
We could sit here and spend all day discussing why or why not regarding if Darnold should be a Ram but it is a not a question about the player, it is a question regarding the ambitions of the team in 2025. Do the Rams want to compete for a Super Bowl or to make the playoffs? If it's the former, that's your answer.
Darnold can not take the Rams to a Super Bowl. Doesn't mean he is not a good quarterback, it means he's not one of a select few who can excel in every situation. In 2024, Matthew Stafford won games, was victorious in shootouts and picked apart defenses under heavy pressure. Sam Darnold can not win in those conditions.
If the Rams victory over Darnold's Vikings in the playoffs to prove he can't operate under pressure, his performance against a injury-ridden Lions defense the week before did.
If you put Darnold on the 1-4 Rams that Stafford won the NFC West with, do the Rams still make the playoffs? You could throw Aaron Rodgers into that mix and the Rams would have missed the postseason.
The Rams were a single play away from a championship in 2024. That Rams defense was playing at the same high level the Eagles were and would have feasted on Washington and Kansas City.
Thus if the gap between the Rams and the NFL's best was razor thin, is Darnold the guy to get the Rams over the hump? It's not about the throws he can make, it's about the throw he can't and we all know with a second year center in Beaux Limmer, Darnold is not making that game winning pass.
The right situation for Darnold to win a title at is Minnesota. It just is what it is.
