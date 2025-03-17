Davante Adams May Have Been the Catch of the Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams desperately needed to add to their group of wide receivers after deciding to move on from Cooper Kupp after eight seasons with the team. Although Kupp's performance had declined, his departure undoubtedly left a void for the Rams to fill.
Soppe ranked the Rams as the 11th-best team in the league after they made solid additions on both sides. None of those moves was more significant than the addition of Davante Adams, who joined the Rams after finishing this past season with the New York Jets.
"At the end of February, it sounded as if the Los Angeles Rams could be in the midst of a rebuild or the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes — two weeks later, they were operating with optimism," Soppe said. "Back is Matthew Stafford, and while Cooper Kupp was officially released, the addition of Davante Adams should more than cover that loss:
- Adams: 182 targets, 1,654 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp: 75 targets, 632 receiving yards, and 0 touchdowns.
"Those are the 600-route pace numbers put forth by these two veteran receivers over their final five games with their former employer. Stafford has been a WR elevator his entire career and if can help Adams sustain the level of production that we saw down the stretch of last season, this team is one to fear," Soppe said.
Soppe also points to the Rams' signing of Poona Ford as a reason to be excited about the direction the Rams are headed in this offseason. The Rams are likely to continue making moves this offseason but the moves they have made so far have been solid ones.
"The defense added Poona Ford to their line and that should help a unit that was iffy at best in Year 1 post-Aaron Donald. This team is going to score, and if there is more consistent resistance on the other side of the ball, there’s no reason a seventh double-digit win season since the start of 2017 doesn’t occur," Soppe said.
The Rams are on a mission to assemble a championship roster this offseason. The addition of Adams and the moves they have made and will make could be enough to make the Rams Super Bowl contenders.
