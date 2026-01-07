What Rams' Davante Adams Had to Say About His Return From Injury

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have completed their regular season and now advance to the Wild Card round. As a result of their 12-5 record, the Rams are the fifth seed and are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers defeated the Rams during the regular season on a rainy Sunday afternoon. On game day, the Rams will see decent temperatures with a 25 percent chance of rain. They will also be taking on a Panthers team built to attack the weaknesses of the Rams and one of them is their record away from Los Angeles.

The Rams are 5-4 on the road this season and are 1-3 when playing on the Atlantic Coast. Their one win was a 17-3 victory over a Ravens team that was without Lamar Jackson.

With the battlelines drawn and the NFL season now turning into sports' finest winner-take-all tournament, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke from the podium on Tuesday, addressing a variety of topics, touching on the steps taken to play the Panthers.

Adams on His Return

During his presser, Adams spoke on the challenges of being injured and not playing while watching his teammate go to war every week. Adams has been able to process the recovery process by speaking with other injured members of the franchise.

“I was just talking about this with [Safety Quentin Lake] ‘Q’ the other day," stated Adams. "That's one of the things that I feel like I have never really figured out is just how to manage that. The first few days are always like you’re feeling sorry for yourself and then you realize, especially me being in a position I'm in, guys are looking to me for leadership and direction still in the midst of me battling injuries. I still have to be there for them, being strong for the team, being present and finding a way to still include myself in things and be helpful."

"The first few days are going to be tougher with that. As you get into it and get into a rhythm, start seeing the treatment and the rehab heading in the right direction, it's a little easier to wrap your mind around everything. When you're seeing results and you're starting to get better. For me, the mental part was tougher than the physical. Like [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] said last week if we had to, I could've went, but just trying to give it a little bit more time just to be smart about it and to load up and be ready to go for a week like this.”

