Did Rams' Bitter Rival Star Samuel Take Subtle Shot at QB Purdy?
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, and they are certainly catching the 49ers at a good time.
Yes, San Francisco did just rout the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, but let's face it: it was the Bears, and the Niners still have a plethora of issues on both sides of the ball.
Perhaps one of the biggest problems for the 49ers this season—outside of injuries—has been wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel has not exactly been playing up to par in 2024, and he is more known for his Week 10 sideline confrontation with kicker Jake Moody and long snapper Taybor Pepper than anything else this year.
And now, Samuel is stirring up some more controversy.
The star pass-catcher took to social media to post a since-deleted comment, saying, "Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!" (h/t 49ers Webzone for the screenshot.)
That certainly seems like a shot at quarterback Brock Purdy at worst or a jab at head coach Kyle Shanahan and the play calling at best.
Afterward, Samuel insisted he wasn't throwing any shade at his teammates.
That's all well and good, but when you're complaining about not getting the ball enough, you certainly aren't blaming yourself. You're obviously blaming either the quarterback or the coaching staff.
Samuel has never had any issues with Purdy in the past and has actually fiercely defended the signal-caller from scrutiny, but perhaps things are changing this season amid all of San Francisco's struggles.
While the Niners' issues run deeper than just Samuel, his underwhelming performance in 2024 has definitely been a discussion point.
The 28-year-old has logged just 40 catches for 553 yards and a touchdown this season while also punching in a rushing score. He has also dropped five passes.
With running back Christian McCaffrey and fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk both sidelined, Samuel's production has become that much more imperative to a Niners offense that has been lacking consistency throughout the year.
However, Samuel has not delivered, and some are even wondering if the 49ers could potentially part ways with him during the offseason.
It definitely hasn't been a pretty year in the Bay, and frustrations seem to be boiling over.
