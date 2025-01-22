Do the Los Angeles Rams Need to Add a Power Back Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
Now that the Rams are in the offseason they can start planning toward what the team will need for next season. On both sides of the ball, the team played better than many expected. The Rams had a surprisingly good defense with a lot of young players.
On the offensive side of the ball the one young player who had a major impact on turning the season into a great one last season was running back Kyren Williams. Williams had a career year and has improved since getting drafted to Los Angeles.
The biggest issue that Williams has had in the league has been fumbling the football. He had another fumble lost in the playoff game loss to the Eagles. The Rams can benefit from bringing in another running back with a different style. A power back for the Rams can be good.
It will take off some load from Williams, who had the third most carries last season by a running back. It will keep legs fresh in a system that was a fun first last season. The one thing that Williams could not do late in the season and into the playoffs was break away from the defense and score.
The explosiveness was not there late in the season and it could have been because of the wear and tear that he had on his legs in the regular season. We have seen two back systems over the last few years in the NFL and the Rams can benefit from one next season.
