Does Cooper Kupp's Quarterback-Friendly Playing Style Increase Trade Value?
As the Los Angeles Rams continue to be on the lookout for potential trade options for star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, it leads fans to wondering, is trading Kupp even possible? The simple answer is yes, and here's why.
Over the course of his career, Kupp has shown he has an aggressive play style that makes his quarterback look more elite when he comes up with the football. Kupp can certainly still play even if he is getting closer to the age of retirement. Kupp will turn 32 this summer before the 2025 season kicks off.
Even battling through injuries this past year, Kupp put up 67 catches for 710 yards and scored six touchdowns this season, while missing five games. As long as a team has a well established quarterback with an elite throwing arm, there will be a spot on a team for Cooper Kupp.
"The contract is an issue, though. Kupp is due $20 million in 2025, and all but $5 million of that is guaranteed in the form of a roster bonus. The Rams would likely be willing to eat some of the contract to facilitate a trade," Jeremy Fowler wrote.
While the contract situation hinders certain teams from inquiring the Rams for a potential deal, it shouldn't remove all possible candidates. Fans have speculated Kupp joining the Detroit Lions and former Ram Jared Goff as they look to bounce back from a rather disappointing playoff run.
Other teams that could use Kupp would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who reached out to the Rams earlier this season and asking about Kupp's availability. The New England Patriots would be a step back from the team Kupp currently rests on, but it doesn't seem too outlandish given the wide receiver situation in New England.
Kupp's abilities to mold himself into the player that thrives with a competent quarterback adds vast value to his market, as the Rams should be getting a bigger haul than NFL fans would expect in exchange for Kupp and his contract.
In his eight year career, Kupp has collected 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, has scored 57 touchdowns and won a Super Bowl MVP award. The accolades are enough to show he is still elite, he just needs find the right landing spot to re-bring that out of him.
