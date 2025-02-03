Could the Rams and Lions Make Another Blockbuster Move?
The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions made a huge trade that effected both franchises as we know them today. The trade in question sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks, including two first-rounders, which turned into a NFL historic deal.
However, the Rams are in a similar situation as they were back in 2021. Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been linked to trade rumors since the season ended. After Kupp had a down season, which was ridden with injuries, the potentail future for the Rams legend could be coming to a close.
According to TWSN's Marissa Myers, Kupp won't even have a chance to be traded, but the Lions would pick up the pieces that Los Angeles decided to let go.
"Kupp will turn 32 in June, and coming off another injury-filled season in which he racked up only 59.2 receiving yards per game, his lowest average since 2017, for a total of 710 yards. With the contract of Kupp, it will be difficult for a team to trade for him, but if he's released, one team makes sense to sign him, and that's the Detroit Lions," Myers wrote.
Like Myers mentioned, Kupp's contract is the issue. It has been analyzed by several analysts after the Rams elimination from the NFL Playoffs, but now the decision has to be made. Wide receiver Puka Nacua has blossomed into a piece the Rams can build around for the future, but is Kupp holding other young players back with his position on the team?
The Rams have young Jordan Whittington under contract, and have been predicted to either bring back Tutu Atwell or Demarcus Robinson rather than letting them both go to free agency. The Lions, after a humiliating way of being eliminated this season, the addition of Kupp could push them past the finish line, according to Myers.
"They have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at the receiver position, getting a third receiver like Kupp would give Goff a third viable option to go to in crucial moments. For Kupp, the Lions are the next closest team that he can close out his career on in a winning fashion while having also the best shot at winning another Super Bowl is in Detroit," Myers wrote.
