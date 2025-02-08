Could Devante Adams be Cooper Kupp's Rams Replacement?
The Los Angeles Rams news of Cooper Kupp's trade has made its rounds through the media this offseason as fans continue to speculate where Kupp could get traded to and if the Rams will actually get the deal done. That being said, would the Rams dive into free agency to replace Kupp rather than a trade?
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams could be on the prowel for a new team, especially following another disappointing season. While Adams is still under contract, he could easily get released by the Jets in the near future, and Adams could find his way to the west coast.
"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable," Fowler wrote. "A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California."
Following the news of wanting to move on from Kupp, this move could seem hypocritical given Adams and Kupp are relatively the same age. With Adams recently turning 32 years old and Kupp set to turn 32 this summer, it could be out for the Rams.
However, if the San Fransisco 49ers, the Rams divisional rivals, were interested in signing the star wide receiver, it could be a option for the front office to reach out to try and steal Adams from the competition.
Adams saw a tad of regression this season with both the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing in 14 games on the season, three with Las Vegas and 11 with New York, Adams dropped 1,063 receiving yards, passing the 1,000+ receiving yards mark for the fifth year in a row.
Still a highly valuable wide receiver, Adams would want to go to a team with a winning chance. Given the Rams were in the playoffs and one throw away from making the NFC Championship, the addition of Adams could push the Rams to the promise land, if the franchise looks to add depth pieces in their pursuit of a trade of Kupp.
