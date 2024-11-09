Dolphins HC Looks Ahead to Matchup With Former Coaching Colleague
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are seeking a fourth-straight win as they host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Monday Night Footbal in Week 10. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is eager for the opportunity to face his former coaching buddy when they shared the sideline together as assistants.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has a great relationship with McDaniel due to the three seasons they spent together as assistants with the Washington Redskins under Mike Shanahan (2011-'13). The pair essentially climbed the ranks together and will battle for the first time as head coaches.
McDaniel is in his third season as the Dolphins head coach with a 22-22 overall record. Even with it being the first time the two will square off as head coaches of their respective teams, the Dolphins head man is very familiar with what type of team McVay will bring on Monday night.
“I think what comes to mind is I know Coach McVay and his team are always consistently a straining outfit, that they do a good job in all three phases," McDaniel said. "I know he’s going to make sure his group is very detailed, that they’ll compete, they’ll be challenging. And they’ll be complementary in how they play and they’ll be unified in their collective groups. I think it’s a good team who’s had some resolve themselves and is on a winning streak that you’re going to have to beat them for them to lose and they’re not going to give you anything.”
The Dolphins have struggled to find their high-powered, explosive offense that scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos last season. They are currently the second-lowest scoring offense, generating a mere 15.5 points per game.
A key reason for their struggles has been the big-play connection between star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and eight-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill. Last season, the two combined for 30 catches of 25 or more yards. So far this year, they have only done that five times.
McDaniel gave his thoughts on the opposing game plans for how two of the most potent offensive players in the NFL have been limited to this point of the season.
"I think it’s important in football, defenses have really taken notice of those explosive plays and they’ve tried to prevent him by basically doubling him," McDaniel said. "I think as a result, it’s forced a lot of the offense to get better, it’s forced Tua to get on the same page with a lot of the other eligibles, and it’s forced our offensive line to block and our runners to run and Tyreek to run block a little bit. You do that and you have to understand in team football, if you’re getting double-teamed, there’s a teammate of yours that stands for a lot of reason for success. I think their game, from technique and fundamentals, has seen growth this year."
The Rams will look to take advantage of a struggling offense while grinding through one of the better pass defenses in the league. McDaniel and McVay will surely have a few tricks up their sleeves as wiz-kid coaching prospects that spent several years learning on the same NFL sideline.
