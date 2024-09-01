Donovan McNabb Reveals Expectations for Rams' Upcoming Season
Last year the Los Angeles Rams exceeded expectations, appearing in the playoffs after most NFL reporters expected the Los Angeles franchise to miss the postseason due to a rebuild. In an interview with John Robinson IV and Doug McKain of Los Angeles Sports Report, Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb shared his thoughts on the Rams heading into this season.
“Fortunately for them, they’re in somewhat of a balanced conference. But San Francisco is still going to be San Francisco. I think Seattle will still be one of those teams that you’ve got to keep an eye on. I don’t know if Arizona will be barking too much up the tree.”
Rams franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has battled some injuries over the last few seasons which raised a bit of concern for McNabb. With the Rams' signal-caller getting up there in age it will be important for head coach Sean McVay to keep him upright this NFL season.
"But I think for the Rams, one, Matthew Stafford’s got to stay healthy. He’s getting up in age, not really that old, but getting up there in football age. Then, can they run the football? Can they play kind of a dink-and-dunk kind of offense when we all know (Sean) McVay is one of those guys that’s just like Kyle Shanahan. He’s gonna take some shots and get creative. Cooper Kupp, can he stay healthy? Can the young talent that they drafted and picked up throughout free agency, can they provide that spark that they need?”
McNabb also mentioned his curiosity towards how the Rams will be able to replace the production on the defensive side of the ball left by future hall of famer Aaron Donald.
“Losing Aaron Donald on defense will hurt them, I think unless they can fill the void with about two guys because one person is not going to fill that void.”
Ultimately, the former Syracuse standout was impressed with the Rams' finish in 2023-24 but hopes that they are able to build off that momentum heading into the upcoming NFL season.
“I think for the Rams, they’ve got to play sound football. Something we haven’t seen from them consistently, because they’re more of a shot-taker. I was impressed by what I seen when they played against Detroit, but it just wasn’t good enough.”
