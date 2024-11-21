Eagles OC Prepares For Rams Defense, Former Teammate
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are preparing for their Week 12 battle on Sunday Night Football with another team with recent success in the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2). The Rams have won three of four and the Eagles are riding a six-game win streak.
Eagles offensive coordinator and former NFL quarterback Kellen Moore spoke to the media on Wednesday, offering his thoughts on the defense he will stack up against. He also spoke on his former teammate back when Moore was a backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Moore has not overlooked the recent success of this defensive front for the Rams. After All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald retired at the end of last season, the organization has done a phenomenal job of bringing impact pieces into this group to create success.
"I think they have done an excellent job of evolving this year," Moore said. "Building off of the scheme they have had in place for a number of years. Credit to them. As [former Rams DT] Aaron [Donald] has left, they have transitioned into a little bit of a different structure just because of what they have on the defensive line. I think they have a really, really talented defensive line, a bunch of young guys that are playing extremely well. High level. They give you a lot of different looks, a lot of different presentations. Which can be challenging throughout the week, just as you get comfortable anticipating going against these guys."
Several young players have been the stars of this Rams defense and Moore weighed in on one in particular. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse has made headlines all year with his quarterback pressure and high sack total amongst fellow rookies. Moore is not taking Verse lightly whatsoever.
"Relentless motor," Moore said regarding Verse's play style. "Premiere player in this league. I think you definitely see it in him and a number of the other guys on the defensive line. They are doing a really, really good job. They are getting after the quarterback, pressuring him. I think they are doing a really good job on the run as far as utilizing their fronts and stuffing out the run game. So this will be a big-time challenge for us."
Even though he won't be scheming plays against him during the game, Moore will be coaching against one of his fellow quarterback teammates when he was a member of the Lions in the early 2010's, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Moore went undrafted out of Boise State in 2012 and was signed by the Lions post-draft. He would stay with the team until he was cut from the 53-man roster in 2015 and later signed by the Dallas Cowboys. Moore remembers his three years alongside his former teammate and current opponent.
"[Rams QB] Matthew [Stafford] is just one of the premiere quarterbacks in this league," Moore said. "I was fortunate to be around him for a few years in Detroit. What I always learned so much from him when I was in the room with him was just how much work went into it during the week."
The longevity of Stafford's career is rarely replicated and only a few in this league have done it at his position. Moore was able to witness first hand what goes into Stafford's daily routine to allow him to go out every Sunday and compete at the highest level, even in year 16.
"I think Matthew’s preparation is very rare. The work he puts into it, the amount of film he watches. I think he’s got an excellent, excellent feel for the game. His ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage and control the whole operation is very rare. I learned a lot being around him for those first couple years, and he’s continued it for a number of years."
It has been several years, but Moore should have a good idea of what Stafford brings to the table and will be able to offer some insight to head coach Nick Sirianni along with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The defensive pressure will definitely be something Moore will have to worry about all game.
