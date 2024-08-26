Ernest Jones Not Seen at Rams Practice Amid Conflicting Trade Rumors
Yesterday, it was announced that the Los Angeles Rams had granted linebacker and defensive captain Ernest Jones permission to seek out a trade.
This announcement caught everyone by surprise. Not only has Jones become an integral part of the Rams' defense, but he had recently told Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register that he wanted to stay in Los Angeles to raise his son.
“I know that the work that I’ve put in these past three years, I know I’m worthy of something regardless what the worth may be,” Jones said. “I just want to put together a great year."
"I love to be in L.A., I really want to be here. This is truly where I want to keep my family at, grow my family here. But I also know that there’s a business side of it too that I can’t truly control. We’ll see. Hopefully we can get something done and I can be here for years to come."
Unfortunately, it looks like that won't be the case since he wasn't seen at practice for the Rams today, as reported by Grosbard on X.
This is particularly troubling for a team that needs to answer defensive issues. Selected 103rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones proved to be a dominant force for Los Angeles, especially when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones recorded seven tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.
Every year since Jones entered the NFL, he has improved. In 2022, he almost doubled his total amount of tackles with 114 recorded. In 2023, he improved even further by recording 145 total tackles, the most made by a Rams player in a single season.
This puts Jones at a career combined 320 tackles with 5.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Despite Jones being an excellent player, he has likely been granted permission to be traded because he is entering the last year of his rookie contract and the Rams didn't grant cap space to extend Jones' contract.
Still, it doesn't seem like Jones doesn't want to be traded, per a now-deleted post on X. Instead, he wants to prove that he belongs in Los Angeles.
“I play football and I’m just excited," Jones said. "I show them another year and I put on another year better than before, that just means that the price goes up.”
