Ernest Jones Refutes Report He Asked Rams For Trade
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV did not ask for a trade from the team.
The linebacker himself took to Twitter/X to refute the report that was initially released on Sunday.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler initially reported that the Rams had granted Jones and his team permission to seek a trade. However, Jones was quick to say that none of that was true.
Jones is set to enter the first year of his rookie deal and is seeking an extension. Reports suggested that the Rams weren't going to provide him with the money he wanted, so Jones supposedly requested a trade.
The Rams selected Jones, 24, in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the No. 103 overall pick out of South Carolina. Jones had a career year in 2023 with 145 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and six passes defended.
He established himself as one of the premier linebackers in the game, and he will look to improve significantly in 2024. Jones started as the backup linebacker in his career; however, his role grew significantly during the next two seasons.
Jones was huge for the Rams due to their Super Bowl run in 2021-22, as he recorded seven combined tackles and rentals to go along with three quarterback hits in the year's final game. In the final game of the 2023-24 season in the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions, he recorded nine total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
Although Jones does not want out of L.A.>, he might still seek a hefty contract from the Rams. The top 10 highest-paid linebackers are making at least $10 million a year. The Rams don't lack any money, but would it be too soon to pay Jones after one great season? That's the question that Rams general manager Les Snead and the rest of the front office will need to figure out within the next year at most.
Rams general manager Les Snead wants to keep Jones, and he expressed that early in 2024.
"He's definitely someone we'll discuss and definitely someone we'd like to have around," Snead said.
Jones is the defensive captain for the Rams. L.A.'s defense is among the biggest question marks for the squad ahead of the 2024 season. With a new defensive coordinator in Chris Shula, he will need Jones to be even better than he was the previous season.
