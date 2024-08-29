Ernest Jones Was Shocked to Be Traded by Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season. While it was mostly a standard affair for the team, there was one big surprise.
Multiple people were shocked to hear that linebacker and defensive standout Ernest Jones had been traded to the Tennessee Titans, including Jones himself.
Per Kayla Anderson and Rams Bros. on X, Jones revealed that he was shocked by the news, but still had love for the team and the people he worked with.
"I'm gonna be completely honest, I was shocked," Jones said. "No bad blood. There wasn't even any contract talks. We never even talked numbers. It was just, 'Y'all aren't extending me? Alright, we're gonna play the year out."
“I was under the impression that I was just going to finish this year in LA, and then move on. But it happened earlier. Love my guys over there. Love the team, they gave me my opportunities. So it's no hard feelings on my end."
Dozens of fans replied in the comments, commending Jones for handling the situation well and condemning the Rams for letting him go.
Before his trade was announced, Jones was expected to be a defensive leader for Los Angeles now that star defensive lineman Aaron Donald had retired. Now, even more questions surround the Rams' defense.
After leading South Carolina in tackles for his sophomore and junior seasons (97 and 86 respectively), Jones declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Rams in the third round with the 103rd overall pick.
In his rookie season, Jones played 15 games and started seven. He recorded 61 total tackles, three quarterback hits, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and one sack. He also proved integral in the Rams' Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, making seven total tackles, three quarterback hits, one sack, and one pass deflection.
While the Rams weren't as successful in the 2022 NFL season, Jones broke out. He made 114 total tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit.
Jones established himself as a defensive leader in 2023. He continued to improve, recording 145 combined tackles, six pass deflections, six quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks.
Now, Jones is ready to take his talents to Tennessee where his defensive prowess will hopefully be more appreciated.
