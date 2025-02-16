Expert Believes Rams Will Make It Back to the Super Bowl in 2026
The Los Angeles Rams were last in the Super Bowl in 2022, where they won the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills haven't been to a Super Bowl since the 90s, where they made four straight Super Bowls and didn't win a single one.
ESPN recently published an article where they asked NFL reporters and analysts what their major predictions are for next year. Those include the Super Bowl, alongside MVP predictions and breakout candidates. While most people included the Philadelphia Eagles or the Baltimore Ravens, Jeremy Fowler had Super Bowl LX going a little differently. He predicted that the Buffalo Bills would prevail over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LX.
"The Buffalo breakthrough will happen after the team adds key players this offseason. The Rams are not far off - their defense will be elite next season...
The Browns trade Myles Garrett to the Bills. Buffalo's lack of pass-rush prowess showed in key moments of the playoffs, especially against the Chiefs. Time to rectify that in a big way".
A lot of analysts did have the Bills going to the Super Bowl, but Fowler was the only one who had the Rams representing the NFC. In the rest of the article, there are no other mentions of the Rams or their roster, which means that Fowler believes the defense they have right now is enough, and all they'll need is another year of development.
All the Bills need to do to make it to the big game once again is to conquer their greatest demon, the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen is 0 - 4 against Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, and if this year's MVP wants any chance at a ring, that has to change.
The Rams have a lot to go through if they want to play in Levi's Stadium next year for the Super Bowl. Their biggest competitors are the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Detroit Lions, with dark horse picks like the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders not being far behind.
If they want to make it by next year, they have to have Matthew Stafford as their quarterback, as without him, there's no way they make it out of the NFC. Secondly, Fowlers' prediction has them losing, but if they want to avoid that fate as well, they must have an impressive free agent period where they sign impactful players.
