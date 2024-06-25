Rams News: Fantasy Outlook for Aaron Donald-Free DST
With 10-time Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowler Aaron Donald now riding off into the sunset of his retirement, it would be understandable if L.A.'s defense and special teams were to take a major hit — both on the actual gridiron and on its fantasy football equivalent, to boot.
Brandon Howard of CBS Sports notes that, even with (an admittedly 32-year-old) Donald rostered last season, the Rams' defense was fairly lacking.
"The Rams DST wasn't particularly good last year when it had Aaron Donald, so expectations aren't very high in its first season without him. Los Angeles did bulk up their front in the draft, adding Florida State duo Jared Verse and Braden Fiske," Howard writes.
Los Angeles used its No. 19 overall pick on two-time All-American First-Teamer and two-time All-ACC First-Teamer Verse in the first round, followed up by its selection of Second-Team All-ACC honoree Fiske at No. 38.
"That should at least keep the team's pass rush serviceable," Howard adds. "The secondary has been rebuilt with star cornerback Tre'Davious White joining the unit. It's a nice squad, but not one expected to blast off in 2024, and because they play at Detroit in Week 1 before facing the Cardinals and 49ers, odds are no one will draft this DST. Maybe they'll be useful as a one-week replacement in season."
