Rams News: How LA's Primary Placekicker Could Perform in Fantasy Football
The 2023 Los Angeles Rams were many things.
They were explosive, dynamic, and fun to watch. The Rams were one of the most surprising teams last season; however, one thing they weren't was a good kicking team. The 2023 Rams had one of the most complicated and frustrating kicking teams in the Sean McVay era, and it wasn't close. The Rams kicking team was at least a 50/50 shot. It seemed like a coin flip on whether or not Brett Maher or Lucas Havrisik would make or miss a kick, which was a problem the entire season.
The Rams, recognizing the constant issue with their kicking team, took a proactive step. They rotated between three kickers, none of whom were able to secure the permanent position. This led to the decision to draft Joshua Karty, a kicker with potential, in the sixth round with the 209th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Karty is set to be the kicker of the present and future, with tremendous upside for the team and potentially for fantasy football.
Brandon Howard of CBS Sports provided an outlook on the Rams players for fantasy football, and Howard believes Karty could be a viable option for fantasy managers this season.
"Karty is expected to be the Rams' primary placekicker this season," said Howard. "At Stanford, Karty made all but one of 73 extra points and hit 85% of all his field goals including 78% of those from 40 or more yards. He was also 8 of 15 on kicks of 50-plus yards. Given the explosive Rams offense, there's a decent chance Karty could matter as a high-volume kicker. Keep him in mind with your last pick, especially since the Rams will begin the season at Detroit in what should be a high-scoring game."
Karty was one of the most effective kickers in the college game, and the Rams hope it translates to the pro level. The 22-year-old was First-team all-conference in 2022 after making all 18 field goal attempts, including a long of 61 yards.
The Rams were desperate to find a kicker with range and, more importantly, consistently hits inside 40 yards. Karty appears to be the kicker who could help the Rams and be the fantasy football manager.
