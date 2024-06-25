Rams News: LA Reveals Training Camp Schedule for Open Practices
Earlier this month, the NFL announced the dates that all 32 teams will report to training camp this year. The Rams, who finished up mandatory minicamp earlier this week, will have their rookies and veterans report to training camp on July 23. Training camp will take place at Loyola Marymount University.
During camp, the Rams will have eight practices which will be open to the public, starting on the third day of camp. The dates for these open practices are July 25-27, July 29-August 1, and August 3rd. These practices give fans an opportunity to come watch their team before the preseason and regular season begins.
Eight days after the final open training camp practice, the Rams will play their first preseason game, going up against the Dallas Cowboys on August 11 at SoFi Stadium. Prior to that game, the Rams will face the Cowboys in joint practice on August 8, one of three teams they will face in the preseason and during joint practices.
There will be giveaways at each of these open practices dates. The Rams will give out schedule magnets on July 25 and August 3. They will give out pennants on July 26, cooling towels on July 27 and July 31, sunglasses on July 29, and a "Vamos Rams" keychain on July 30. The coolest giveaway might likely be on August 1, when different Rams legends will be signing autographs for fans in attendance, via Rams Communications.
