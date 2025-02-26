Former Rams Exec Gladstone Speaks High Praise for Former Boss Les Snead
When the Jacksonville Jaguars were searching for their next general manager, alignment and culture-setters were on the top of their list. There is a good chance youth was as well when they made the decision to hire former Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone to be their new GM.
The hiring has given the Jaguars a young structure at the top with head coach Liam Coen (39) and Gladstone (34). Both spent time together in Los Angeles in 2023 when Coen was the offensive coordinator for the Rams.
Rams general manager Les Snead made Gladstone a key member of the front office and was a big part in drafting Braden Fiske last season in the second round. Gladstone was also key in making Los Angeles one of the best drafting teams in the league over the last two seasons as the franchise has quickly opened up a new championship window.
Gladstone is hoping to open that window with the Jaguars as their GM like he did with the Rams during his tenure with the franchise. In his introductory press conference Monday, Gladstone answered numerous questions about what his approach will be for free agency and the draft. However, he was asked about his time with the Rams and gave nothing but praise for his former boss.
“I think, first and foremost, Les [Snead] is unapologetically himself,” Gladstone said. “He offers that same luxury to anybody he comes in contact with, and that is something that I think is one of the best things on planet Earth, to simply be able to be yourself.”
The former Rams front office and scouting executive said that is what drew him to Snead is someone he wanted to learn from when he transitioned from wanting to be a high school teacher and coach to working in a prestigious NFL front office.
“Even though I was pursuing a career as a high school teacher and football coach, one that I really wanted to embark on from a young age, and pivoted to a different path simply for the sake that I could find somebody that I wanted to learn from and support,” Gladstone said. “It's been a fantastic nine years, being able to be alongside him for that journey and really building the L.A. Rams into what they are today.”
