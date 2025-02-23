What the Rams Are Losing in Jaguars GM James Gladstone
The Los Angeles Rams have been highly recognized for their drafting abilities in recent seasons. Brining in players on both offense and defense, the Rams organization has prided themselves on quality draft picks. That being said, the foundation of LA's scouting department may have just taken a step backwards.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have signed James Gladstone to be the franchises new general manager. Gladstone was previously with the Rams organization as the director of college scouting. The names that Gladstone has been apart of drafting have made their impact almost immediately for the franchise.
The likes of Puka Nacua, Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, as well as Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner are products of Gladstone's talent evaluation. Now that the Rams have lost out on Gladstone, the direction of the scouting department might have taken the biggest hit early on this offseason.
"A crucial cog in leading the Rams' transition from their eff-them-picks approach to drafting and developing, Gladstone will now take on the task of leading the Jaguars to building a winner," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote.
"He's risen up the ranks and now is taking the reins of the Jaguars with the aim of turning the franchise around and wrapping up a thus-far tumultuous offseason."
The Rams shouldn't panic given the youth they possess on the team, but it is crucial for any team in the National Football League to continuously develop and seek out talent in the draft. If there is any good to come from losing Gladstone, at least he departed to the AFC rather than joining forces with another NFC franchise.
That being said, NFL fans should keep a close eye on the comparisons between Jacksonville's and Los Angeles 2025 Draft class. If Gladstone has the eye for talent that so many people have praised him for, it will surely show on which players are headed to the Jaguars and the Rams.
Obviously Gladstone was not the only person in the organization that brought the franchise up through the draft, but losing him will leave a massive hole if it isn't already shown.
