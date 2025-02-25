Why James Gladstone Thinks the Jaguars Are Set for Success
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is walking into a good situation in his first general manager gig.
The Jaguars are not rebuilding by any means, and the expectation is for Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen is that they have a solid crop of talent to work with. It is no tear-down project; instead, the duo will be tasked with helping the Jaguars' talent level finally hit their ceiling.
Aside from the talent already on the roster, Gladstone and Coen are also equipped with a massive stockpile of draft picks that should help supplement the current roster.
“Yeah, the short of it is there's talent in a lot of key spots, and with the amount of draft capital that we have at our disposal over the next two seasons, it's really exciting about what we can do there, especially knowing that that's the highest volume of draft capital that exists for any team in the NFL over the next two years," Gladstone said.
"We're coming off two cycles with the Los Angeles Rams where that was the exact same case: 24 picks over the last two drafts. So really this is a dynamic that I'm uniquely positioned to navigate and really looking forward to utilizing as a means of continuing to develop this roster.”
Gladstone is set to give the Jaguars a fresh perspective in the front office after nine years with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he will combine his experience with the Rams with the Jaguars' draft capital in hopes of turning them into a winner.
"I think that, yeah, I have a fresh perspective, I'd say. A deep understanding of really the modern tools and mechanisms that are revolutionizing the sport. That'll certainly be something that we leverage here, while at the same time we're walking into the Combine this afternoon," Gladstone said.
"The current mode of operation is in rhythm. The cadence is in place. My intent here through this initial spring is to really calibrate my own mode of operation to the current mode of operation, insert some specific efficiencies that will help me better understand our group's insights and perspectives, and then assess at the end of this spring what types of things we can roll out into the future. But we'll certainly put the pedal to the metal on a lot of advanced modes of operation.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.