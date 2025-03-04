Former NFL QB Drops Bold Claim on Rams' Star
The Los Angeles Rams have decided to run it back for 2025, agreeing to a new deal to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford around.
Things were a bit dicey there for a minute, as the Rams had given Stafford permission to seek a trade, and some were beginning to feel that the signal-caller was a goner.
However, in the midnight hour, Los Angeles found common ground with Stafford, and now, it's just a matter of the Rams putting the right pieces around him to reload for next season.
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky feels that Stafford and the Rams could go on another run in 2025 and made his feelings on LA abundantly clear during a recent episode of Get Up.
“This is a quarterback that has the chance, and I think he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame, but a real chance to win another Super Bowl," Orlovsky said. "... I think this team can do it again. But, going to the team, this is a real Super Bowl contender. I think the only team that has clearly a better roster in the NFC is the Philadelphia Eagles."
Here's the thing, though: much of that depends on what the Rams decide to do at the wide receiver position in the coming weeks.
Los Angeles is already in the process of trying to trade Cooper Kupp, and both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are free agents. That would leave Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington as the Rams' only two receivers from 2024, which isn't a great situation.
The free-agent market isn't exactly teeming with elite wide receiver talent, either, so unless Los Angeles signs Chris Godwin, it will have to strike a creative trade or hit big in the NFL Draft.
The Rams went 10-4 over their final 14 games this past year and gave the Eagles a great fight in the Divisional Round, so we know they are a very good ballclub. But they have some very crucial decisions to make this offseason that will determine whether or not they can go on a run next winter.
