Insider Gives an Update on WR Cooper Kupp's Situation
The Los Angeles Rams started the offseason by letting WR Cooper Kupp know they would look to trade him this offseason. However, after weeks of trying to find a trade partner, there has not been many teams who have reached out who are willing to take on his contract.
After eight productive seasons with the Rams, Kupp's play began to decline. A few seasons ago, he won the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP but has not been the same since then. Kupp is a beloved member of the Rams, but his contract does not fit the Rams' plans.
Still, his contract did not match his play the last two seasons, forcing the Rams' hand. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com recently gave insight on where things stand with Kupp, his agent, and the Raiders. He noted that the Rams cutting Kupp is a realistic possiblity.
While cutting Kupp will depend on whether they are able to find a trade partner, the Rams have multiple options in this scenario. However, they must be cautious when thoroughly searching for a trade partner for Kupp.
"For sure, there's going to be a market, there's going to be interest in the veteran play-making receiver. Really, the question though is is there enough interest do to a trade where a team will take on his full salary? If not, it certainly seems a possibility for the Rams would be cutting Cooper Kupp and then moving on," Rapoport said.
Kupp will likely be one of the more difficult decisions this offseason, especially if the Rams cannot find a team willing to trade for him and his contract. Los Angeles could use the money freed up from moving on from Kupp to help improve their team in other areas.
The Rams will soon make another round of moves to help them improve as a team. Still, Los Angeles must take a leveled approach to the offseason, as this season's results proved they are not far away from where they want to be. For the Rams, that is the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles really was not that far off this season. Just a few tweaks away from putting together a solid football team.
