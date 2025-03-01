With Stafford Officially Back, He and the Rams Must Improve
The Los Angeles Rams and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford have agreed to restructure his contract, keeping him in Los Angeles. After weeks of speculation, the Rams can move forward with their plans for next season as more changes are coming.
Stafford's contract situation was unique, as his play had not dropped significantly enough for the team to move on from him. However, they unquestionably needed to free up money to improve this offseason, and restructuring Stafford helped them do so.
With Stafford's contract now figured out, the Rams can begin addressing the holes on their roster. Now that Stafford is officially back, the Rams can cross quarterback off their offseason list of needs and focus on their offensive line and defense.
While the Rams are undoubtedly happy for Stafford's return, he and the team must improve in multiple areas. Overall, the Rams had a successful season, but there were still certain aspects in which Stafford and his teammates must take strides this summer.
Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network recently analyzed the Rams' situation with Stafford leading the charge. It was not always pretty, but Stafford and the Rams left most of the games during the second half of the season, leading to a playoff berth and a playoff win.
"Wide receiver injuries didn’t help, but Matthew Stafford struggled to generate big plays in 2024. Only 13.2% of his completions went for 20+ yards, a sharp decline from 19.0% in 2023. He was also less effective on deep throws, with his completion percentage on passes traveling 20+ air yards dropping from 47.0% in 2023 to 42.0% this past season," Soppe said.
"Matthew Stafford’s biggest area of concern reflects his age and limited mobility. Under pressure, he averaged -0.46 EPA per dropback, ranking 28th out of 36 quarterbacks. When kept clean, however, he remained effective, ranking seventh in EPA per dropback (0.31). This disparity means Stafford experienced the third-largest decline in EPA per dropback when pressured, trailing only Joe Flacco and Jalen Hurts."
Los Angeles has the tools to make a deep playoff run next season, but only if they add the necessary talent at their weakest positions. Still, Stafford's return eliminates a massive potential problem for the Rams.
