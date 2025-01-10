Former NFL QB Sounds Off on Vikings QB Darnold Being Comfortable Against Rams
The Los Angeles Rams against the Minnesota Vikings can be the best game from the Wild Card round. Both have had a successful regular season and now will match up again. The Rams defeated the Vikings back in Week 8 in a close one. That was then and this is now. A whole new game for both teams and it should be a fun one at Sofi Stadium on Monday Night.
The Rams have the veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, that has been here and won in the playoffs. On the other hand is Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold who will be making his first playoff start. Darnold has turned his career around in his first season in Minnesota. He has the Vikings in the playoffs with a 14-3 record.
The Rams will be at home but we have seen in the past how away teams can take over Sofi Stadium. Can this be the case on Monday Night?
Darnold will be in his first playoff game, but he will be right at home. Darnold is from Southern California and played his college ball at USC.
"He [Darnold] has been on the road, went toe-to-toe with the Rams earlier in the year," said Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez on The Herd. "You know how Sofi can get until they are in the Super Bowl, I do not know if it is going to be packed with Rams fans. The Rams might be on a silent cadence at home. Which is you know, you might hear the Skol chant quite a bit, with some people from Minnesota looking for nice weather right now. So, I think that is a huge factor."
"I think he is coming home. He gets to be back in front of his family and friends. You always play great it feels like, when your family and friends are there. You have to step it up a little bit and find a way to figure out some of these throws or whatever ... I think familiar opponent. These guys know each other's system. One of the interesting matchups for me is the defense for the Rams. Chris Shula goes against a system very similar to this all the time."
