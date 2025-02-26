Former QB Says Stafford Could Retire if Low-Balled by Rams
Things are about to get interesting between the Rams and Matthew Stafford. And if Les Snead, Sean McVay and the quarterback’s representatives aren’t on the same page with regard to the quarterback’s value, what next?
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel said Tuesday that the Rams hold the advantage.
“I think right here the Rams have all the leverage,” Daniel said Tuesday on the , “because if you're Matthew Stafford, where are you going to go? You're not going to go to some bad team. You're not going to go to the Saints, who are in a rebuild.
“And he’s not going to the Giants … at least me, I can't imagine it. He's not going to go to the Steelers and play outside. Dude's only played for indoor teams. The only team that makes sense if the Rams don't work is the Vikings.”
To make the Rams work, alignment on the 37-year-old’s value is obviously critical – especially over the next two years. Younger but less-successful quarterbacks are above the $50 million annual threshold. And if the Rams only offer Stafford $40 million per year? Daniel said that would be a travesty.
“I would, at this point, to be completely honest with you, from a player's perspective, I would retire,” Daniel said. “He's already I think No. 1 or No. 2 in the most career earnings in NFL history.”
“If you're offered $40 million, at some point you got to be like, ‘Hold up. Trevor Lawrence is making $53, Tua is making that much money, Dak's making $60 million. I am 10 times better than these guys. I'm a dog. I'm a warrior.’ I would just feel so disrespected if I was Stafford if they offered me a $40 million deal.”
And adding to the Rams’ advantage, according to senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, is the Jimmy Garoppolo card in their back pockets. Garoppolo is due to hit free agency in two weeks but until his contract expires on March 12, the Rams have an exclusive negotiating window. Garoppolo spent the 2024 season learning McVay’s offense as Stafford’s backup.
“Look, here's what I know,” Russini said, “the Rams are comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo. So, Jimmy will be a free agent. I expect them to sign Jimmy. This is why Sean McVay gets all the credit that he deserves because he is like a Kevin O'Connell in terms of, give him a quarterback who can run his offense and they can have success.”
And while Russini said Garoppolo isn’t a leverage play and the Rams certainly aren’t daring Stafford to walk away, the former 49ers quarterback is an intriguing option. He led San Francisco to a Super Bowl berth in 2019 and, if not for injury, might still be with Kyle Shanahan. Including postseason, Garoppolo owns one of the best won-loss records among active quarterbacks, 47-23 (.671).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.