Former Rams All-Pro Shouts Out Impact of LA Defensive Coach
Former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey took to social media to praise former Rams defensive line coach and new USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson. Ramsey praised Henderson on social media, giving him a massive endorsement for developing talent, especially young men.
"[I know] the college landscape is different with NIL, but I hope these recruits keep the priorities in order," Ramsey said. "Being coached by men who have proven to be good coaches [and] will help your game be as successful as possible should still be the key!" wrote Ramsey. "Henny obviously has been around [and] directly coached the absolute best on [an] NFL level. [Deion Sanders] of course can give valuable lessons [and] coaching. Tim Walton at Ohio State coached me in the league along with others who had a lot of success under his coaching [and] lessons. I'm sure there are a few I'm missing [and] a lot more really good coaches, but I'm just venting lol."
Ramsey also added advice for parents when it comes to coaches like Henderson.
The former Rams defensive line coach from the last seven seasons responded to Ramsey's praise via Twitter/X.
This praise from Ramsey comes after he toured the USC campus on Friday evening and caught up with coach Henderson. Ramsey and Henderson were together in the Royal Blue and Sol for three-plus seasons. Both accomplished great things in L.A. together, including capturing Super Bowl 56.
Henderson left the Rams after the 2023 season to become the new co-defensive coordinator for the USC Trojans.
