Former Rams Center Released by Team After Suffering Injury
Former Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has been released by the Cleveland Browns, per Ari Meirov. Allen was released shortly after he was placed on the injured reserve on July 29 for a calf injury.
Allen signed with the Browns on May 6, nearly three months after he was released by the Rams on Feb. 21.
The Rams' fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan State, Allen spent six seasons with the Rams. As a rookie in 2018, Allen held a backup role as the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots in an underwhelming 13-3 finish.
Allen became a starter for the Rams the following season after John Sullivan left the team. Allen started every game until Week 10 when he sustained an MCL injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. He would end up missing the entire 2020 season as well.
The 6-foot-2 center did return for the 2021 season, in time to protect quarterback acquisition Matthew Stafford. Allen started all but one game during the season, helping the Rams on their Super Bowl run, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Despite signing a three-year extension with the Rams following their Super Bowl victory, the 2022 season proved much less successful for Allen and the Rams, as he only played five games while dealing with knee and thumb issues. Fellow Rams Stafford and Cooper Kupp also missed time that season with injuries, as the Rams floundered to a 5-12 record.
Allen returned to the Rams for the 2023 season but lost the starting gig to Coleman Shelton, who went on to win to start every game for the Rams in 2023, limiting Allen to appearing in just five games. Ironically, Shelton also signed with the Bears this offseason, where he is currently playing.
Since the departure of Allen and Shelton, Steve Avila has moved over to the center position for the Rams this offseason.
The Rams are currently dealing with a myriad of offensive line injuries through the second week of camp. Jonah Jackson, Alaric Jackson, and Rob Havenstein are all "week to week" with injuries, and the Rams hope they will be back before the regular season. Alaric and Havenstein are working through ankle injuries while Jonah has a shoulder issue.