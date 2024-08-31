Former Rams QB Signing With NFC South Squad
Right now, the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback picture seems golden. Not only do they still have Matthew Stafford leading the way, but they also have fantastic backup options in Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Now, a former backup is getting another chance to make his way in the NFL with a rebuilding NFC South team.
According to Joe Person of the Athletic, quarterback John Wolford has signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.
The Panthers currently have Bryce Young as their starting quarterback with Andy Dalton serving as the backup. Person believes that Carolina will keep Wolford on the practice squad alongside Jack Plummer.
Wolford spent his college football career with Wake Forest, serving as the starting quarterback for almost every game in all four seasons with the Demon Deacons.
Serving as the first true freshman to start all 12 games at Wake Forest, Wolford set multiple school records.
Wolford continued to improve with the Demon Deacons, culminating in a fantastic senior year throwing for 3,192 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was named second-team All-ACC for his efforts.
Wolford then declared for the 2018 NFL Draft, although he went undrafted. He wound up joining the New York Jets practice squad before he was waived in favor of Davis Webb.
In a surprise move, Wolford took his talents to the Alliance of American Football (AAF), where he was selected by the Arizona Hotshots in the 2019 AAF Quarterback Draft. He beat out first-round pick Trevor Knight for the starting spot.
Although the AAF disbanded and folded before the season came to an end, Wolford became the passing touchdowns leader in the eight games they played. He threw for 1,616 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Additionally, he threw six two-point conversions.
This caught the eye of the Rams, who signed him to their practice squad in 2019. He would make his NFL debut in Week 17 of 2020 after then-quarterback Jared Goff was injured. This made him the first quarterback to make their debut in the final game of the regular season.
Wolford won the game, clinching a playoff berth for the Rams. He was once again named the backup quarterback in 2021 after Los Angeles traded for Stafford. He was on the team when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
After Stafford was injured in 2022, Wolford started three games after Stafford was injured, but most of the season was played by Baker Mayfield. In three games, Wolford threw for 390 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
