Former Rams Star Hints at Possible Aaron Donald Return
Aaron Donald retired this past March, but he still had several seasons left in the tank when he opted to hang it up. Instead, Donald retired because he felt he had accomplished all he wanted to in his career and no longer wanted to play through an entire training camp and regular season.
While Donald has not participated in the offseason program and training camp, he remains in great physical shape according to former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. When Whitworth went to a Rams' practice versus the Dallas Cowboys alongside Donald, he was impressed with how Donald still looks and has 'zero doubt' Donald could still play.
"He still looks like the Hall of Famer AD," Whitworth told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. "Looks like he could step on a field right now ... this guy looks the part. He's still got love for it."
Whitworth even hinted and encouraged at the possibility of Donald returning to the Rams, especially if the team makes a late season or postseason run. "Rams make a little run, things could get interesting in November, December," Whitworth said.
"Pull the Eric Weddle, baby," Whitworth said, "Come back, give us a little oomph late in the year."
Weddle of course retired after the 2020 season, but decided to briefly un-retire and sign with the Rams' practice squad in Jan. 2022 in the midst of their playoff run. He came off the bench in the Rams' first two playoff games, before earning starts in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. He, along with both Whitworth and Donald, helped the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Donald has of course not stated or confirmed any plans to return to the Rams if they make a deep run in the postseason. The Rams would of course welcome him back if he did, even if he was interested in a coaching role with the team.
For now, Donald will remain a spectator after making eight first-team All-Pros, ten Pro Bowls, and three Defensive Player of the Year awards over the course of his future Hall of Fame career.
