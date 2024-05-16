Rams News: LA's Full Regular Season, Preseason Schedules Announced
A first look at L.A.'s full 2024 season slate.
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL season schedule has been unveiled at last, during an ESPN2/NFL Network joint broadcast on Wednesday night.
Tickets are already being pre-sold on the Horns' official site (where broadcast options are also available). Below are the team's preseason and regular season schedules in full:
The Preseason
- Week 1 - Home vs. Dallas Cowboys. Sunday, August 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 2 - Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday, August 18 at 4:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 3 - Away at Houston Texans. Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. PT.
The Regular Season
- Week 1 - Away at Detroit Lions. Sunday, September 8 at 5:20 p.m. PT.
- Week 2 - Away at Arizona Cardinals. Sunday, September 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 3 - Home vs. San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, September 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 4 - Away at Chicago Bears. Sunday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 5 - Home vs. Green Bay Packers. Sunday, October 6, 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 6 - Bye Week.
- Week 7 - Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, October 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 8 - Home vs. Minnesota Vikings. Thursday, October 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT.
- Week 9 - Away at Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, November 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 10 - Home vs. Miami Dolphins. Monday, November 11 at 5:15 p.m. PT.
- Week 11 - Away vs. New England Patriots. Sunday, November 17 at 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 12 - Home vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, November 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT.
- Week 13 - Away vs. New Orleans Saints. Sunday, December 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 14 - Home vs. Buffalo Bills. Sunday, December 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 15 - Away vs. San Francisco 49ers. Thursday, December 12 at 5:15 p.m. PT.
- Week 16 - Away vs. New York Jets. Sunday, December 22 at 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 17 - Home vs. Arizona. December 28 or 29 (exact date and time TBD).
- Week 18 - Home vs. Seattle. January 4 or 5 (exact date and time TBD).
The Rams will get a chance at early vengeance against the Detroit Lions, who knocked them out of the postseason this past year en route to an NFC title game run. Also notable is the fact that L.A. will enjoy an early bye week this season.
