Future HoF'er Stafford Nearing Historical Mark

The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) made a trade four years ago that has gave them a Super Bowl and one of the best quarterbacks of our generation and maybe of all-time. 16-year veteran Matthew Stafford continues to play at an elite level as he is closely approaching an accolade that only few have done.
With 59,510 career passing yards, Stafford is just 490 yards away from reaching 60,000 career passing yards, something only nine quarterbacks have ever accomplished. He would join names such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and a several other NFL greats.
In his 16-year career, Stafford has thrown for 4,000 yards nine times, 3,000 yards in 12 of his 15 full seasons, and a career-high of 5,038 iin just his third professional season with the Detroit Lions. There are few quarterbacks in history that have produced at his level for such a long period of time.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Stafford reaching the historic mark and if he heard anything about the future Hall of Famer prior to coaching him in 2021.
"The ability to activate all parts of the field with the way that he's been blessed to be able to throw the football but the work that he puts in to be able to do that.," McVay said. "I think the thing that really stands out when you're with him day in and day out is his preparation, the consistency, how much this guy loves football, how much he puts into it, and how much we're able to put on him as a result of his mental capacity. I mean the guy is the ultimate competitor and I think what's really special about Matthew is he understands what it takes to be able to find ways to get it done."
Even at 36-years old, Stafford is still playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In his past five games, he has thrown for 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions, holding a 4-1 record in that time.
The past two weeks have been night and day different, but Stafford is still finding ways to win. In an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills (11-3) in Week 14, Stafford set a season-high with 320 passing yards while adding two touchdown passes.
Last week was very quiet for Stafford as the Rams failed to score a touchdown, but still found a 12-6 win over their division rival, San Francisco 49ers (6-8). McVay talked about how his differing performances were keys to victory.
"You look at the difference between Sunday and Thursday, but what I will say that I thought was incredibly impressive about Matthew is [that] he orchestrated three scoring drives to end that game," McVay said. "He makes a play where he recognizes a busted coverage on a key third down where he’s able to just dot a seam on Colby Parkinson. I don't know that many people in the world recognize it as quickly as he did to make that kind of play. I think it's the preparation, the stuff that goes on, and how smart he is that we've kind of talked about before. Those are the things that stand out to me and consistency over time. When you're doing the things that he's done, you're in a very rarefied air. It's all earned and it's been a lot of work and he's a special person and player."
There are so many teams around the league that struggle to find a trusted quarterback to lead their team and turn them into a playoff contender. The Rams have never had to worry about that since Stafford showed up four years ago and the success has followed him.
